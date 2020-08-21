1/
Keith Bowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Bowers

Baltimore - Keith M. Bowers, 77, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020. Keith is preceded by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Bowers. Keith was born April 25, 1943 in Lancaster, son of Donald L. Bowers, Sr. and Avonelle A. Tobin-Bowers.

He was a graduate of Bloom Carroll High School, retired from Western Electric/Lucent Technologies and a member of the New Zion United Methodist Church. Keith was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid collector, music lover, and enjoyed fishing and camping. He spent many years as a Boy Scout leader (Troup 187). Everyone who knew Keith enjoyed his quite humor and his unwavering kindness.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald L. Bowers, Jr. He is survived by his children Sherry (Ralph) Talbert and Kris (Jennifer) Bowers; granddaughter, Angelica Bowers; and sister, Pamela (Tom) Sager. He will always be papal to Angelica and Taylor and Mason Barnett.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 AM in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Evangelical Cemetery. A live stream of the service will take place on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 AM.

Donations may be made in Keith's memory to the American Red Cross at: www.redcross.org.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved