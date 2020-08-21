Keith Bowers
Baltimore - Keith M. Bowers, 77, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020. Keith is preceded by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Bowers. Keith was born April 25, 1943 in Lancaster, son of Donald L. Bowers, Sr. and Avonelle A. Tobin-Bowers.
He was a graduate of Bloom Carroll High School, retired from Western Electric/Lucent Technologies and a member of the New Zion United Methodist Church. Keith was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid collector, music lover, and enjoyed fishing and camping. He spent many years as a Boy Scout leader (Troup 187). Everyone who knew Keith enjoyed his quite humor and his unwavering kindness.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald L. Bowers, Jr. He is survived by his children Sherry (Ralph) Talbert and Kris (Jennifer) Bowers; granddaughter, Angelica Bowers; and sister, Pamela (Tom) Sager. He will always be papal to Angelica and Taylor and Mason Barnett.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 AM in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Evangelical Cemetery. A live stream of the service will take place on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 AM.
Donations may be made in Keith's memory to the American Red Cross at: www.redcross.org
