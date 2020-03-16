|
Keith L. Truog
Crown Point - Keith L Truog, age 75, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
Keith was born on January 8, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late George and Relia (Deedee) Truog. He graduated from Lancaster High School, Class of 1963 and the University of Cincinnati with a chemical engineer degree. He retired from Avery Dennison Corp. in Indiana. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Hazelip) Truog, and son , Scott, both of Crown Point, Indiana; daughter, Amy (Mike) Ori and granddaughters, Riley and Reese Ori of Grayslake, Illinois; brother, Michael Truog of Lancaster, Ohio; sisters, Karen (Dane) Swinehart of Lancaster, Ohio, Tamara Fairchild of Advance, North Carolina, and Sherry Griffin of Plano, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
A service was conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home in Crown Point, Indiana. Burial was on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020