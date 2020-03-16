Services
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 661-2600
For more information about
Keith Truog
View Funeral Home Obituary
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel
10909 Randolph Street
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Truog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith L. Truog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith L. Truog Obituary
Keith L. Truog

Crown Point - Keith L Truog, age 75, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Keith was born on January 8, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late George and Relia (Deedee) Truog. He graduated from Lancaster High School, Class of 1963 and the University of Cincinnati with a chemical engineer degree. He retired from Avery Dennison Corp. in Indiana. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Hazelip) Truog, and son , Scott, both of Crown Point, Indiana; daughter, Amy (Mike) Ori and granddaughters, Riley and Reese Ori of Grayslake, Illinois; brother, Michael Truog of Lancaster, Ohio; sisters, Karen (Dane) Swinehart of Lancaster, Ohio, Tamara Fairchild of Advance, North Carolina, and Sherry Griffin of Plano, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

A service was conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home in Crown Point, Indiana. Burial was on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -