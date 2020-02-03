|
Keith L. Wolfe
Baltimore - Keith L. Wolfe of Baltimore, OH left this world on Saturday, February 1, 2020, to begin his eternal life with his lord and savior. Keith was born on September 24th, 1955 in Gettysburg, PA to Millard and Dorothy (Griest).
He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Audrey (Wagner) Wolfe and his two children Travis (Amy Wagenbrenner) and Heather (Jeff Smiley) and three grandchildren Blake (Smiley), Emma and Ava (Wolfe).
During Keith's life, he was dedicated to serving others. He enlisted and served in the Air Force from 1973 through 1977 and then worked as a Civil Servant for the Department of Defense (DSCC/DFAS). Keith retired from DFAS in August 2011 after a 38-year career. After retirement, Keith followed his calling to ministry and used his Masters of Divinity to spread the word to several churches and organizations in Central Ohio. Keith was born into a large family of 11 siblings which molded him into the family man he became. He was a man who loved his family and referred to them as his treasures. He extended this love of family to his church (LifeBridge) and those who came into his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, February 5th from 5pm to 7pm with the service starting at 7pm at LifeBridge Church 1001 S. Main Street Baltimore, Ohio 43105. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifeBridge Church of Baltimore.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020