Kelly Bateman
Lancaster - Kelly L. Bateman, age 55 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Clara Snyder and the late John Elfrink. Kelly loved nature and gardening. She loved being in her backyard, enjoying the butterflies and hummingbirds, caring for her Koi pond, and traveling throughout the United States.
She is survived by her husband, Richard E. Bateman; mother, Clara Snyder, of Lancaster; children, Erica Ball, of Lancaster, Valerie (Alan) Sutton, of Sharpsburg, GA, step-children Rick Bateman, of Reynoldsburg, Joshua Daniel, of Columbus, Jennifer Bateman, of Columbus, and Irish Bateman, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brianna, Makiyah, and Morgan; great grandson, Kyelan; brothers, Chuck (Marygale) Snyder, of Columbia, TN and Joseph (Rhonda) Snyder, of Savannah, GA; sister, Dawn (Dale) Loudermilk, of Amanda; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, John Elfrink and her grandparents, Ralph and Mildred Snyder.
A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Bateman home beginning at 2:00 p.m. Those planning to attend should RSVP by email at [email protected] or by calling or texting Valerie at (678) 857-9453. Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in her name at www.ovarian.org. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 28, 2019