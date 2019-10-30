|
|
Kelly Lynne Lambert
Lancaster - Kelly Lynne Lambert, 42 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Kelly was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 6th, 1977 to her parents. She loved her job and was a dedicated, hardworking employee of Hamilton Home Products for 23 years.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Brent Lambert; daughter, Brooke Lambert; son, Brevin Lambert; mother, Lynda (George) Nunley; father, Carl (Mary) Speckman Sr.; mother-in-law, Mary Lambert; brothers, Carl Speckman Jr. and Jason Nusser; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Roger Lambert.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 2PM to 8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Per Kelly's request Dignity Cremation is to follow the services.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019