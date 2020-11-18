Kendra Elaine (Woltz) Brandt
Kendra Elaine (Woltz) Brandt, age 77, passed away November 14, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, David William Brandt; son, Jay David Brandt and daughter, Amy Jane (Brandt) Brock. She leaves behind two loving sisters, Kathleen (Woltz) Parish and Sandra (Woltz) Richards. Along with these loving family members Ann Brandt, Chris, Isaac, Matthew and Therese, Gregg Brock, Ethan and Sarah. Kendra was a school teacher at both Bloom and Carroll schools. She was a member of Believers Bible Church. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Believers Bible Church, 56 East South St. Lithopolis, OH 43136, St Jude's Cancer Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or The Gideons International, Lancaster, OH. Kendra was a strong, caring and loving woman who will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
