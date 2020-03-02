Services
Kenneth Gilbert Schwalbauch

Lancaster - Kenneth Gilbert Schwalbauch, 82, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1937 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia the son of Orley D. and Myrle (Johnston) Schwalbauch. Ken ran his own sawmill on Pumpkinvine Road for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth G. Jr. and Thomas G. Schwalbauch; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; girlfriend, Jean Neal; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys E. (Springer) Schwalbauch on March 28, 1998; and brother, Gene Neal.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
