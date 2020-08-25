Kenneth L. and Marcella M. Greenwood



Albuquerque, NM - Kenneth L. and Marcella M. (Martin) Greenwood of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Lancaster have gone to be with the Lord. Kenneth, age 93, passed away June 17, 2020. He was born September 26, 1926 in Lakewood, Ohio to Wilbur H. and Della A. (Beall) Greenwood.



Marcella, age 92, passed away August 24, 2020. She was born September 14, 1927 in Athens, Ohio to Edward W. and Violet (Wade) Martin. They married on February 12, 1949.



They are survived by two sons, David (Patricia) Greenwood of Placitas, NM and Glen (Amanda) Greenwood of Lancaster; grandsons Adam Greenwood and John (Alicia) Greenwood; and great grandchildren Gabriel, Adelaide, and Nora Greenwood. Kenneth and Marcella were preceded in death by their parents, brother Keith H. Greenwood and grandson Eric R. Greenwood. Per their request, no services were held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store