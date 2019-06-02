|
|
Kenneth L. Robb
Lexington - Kenneth L. Robb, 94, formerly of Lancaster, died on Friday, May 31st, at the Agape Hospice in Lexington, SC. Born in Rio Hondo TX, he was the son of the late Kenneth P. and Carrie Alice (Benbow) Robb. He grew up in New Philadelphia/Dover and then New Lexington, graduating from New Lexington High School in 1942, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division during World War II, reaching the rank of sergeant and serving overseas in England, France, and Germany. He attended The Ohio State University on the G.I. Bill, graduating in late 1948. He worked as an accountant at the State Auditor's Office in Columbus, the Leslie J. Strawn Trucking Company in Canton, and then for close to thirty years at Anchor Hocking Glass Company in Lancaster, before retiring to Florida and later South Carolina.
He was pre-deceased by his four wives, Betty Sue (Birkimer), Ginny (Hoskinson), Dorothy (Hemme), and Bethany (James), and by his youngest son Kenneth B. Robb and the latter's son Jason L. Robb. He is survived his son Rev. Kevin D. Robb, O.P., of Providence, RI; his daughter Kristine Robb Cartwright and his son Kerry P. Robb and his wife Linda, all of Lexington, SC; his daughter-in-law Katherine Robb and former daughter-in-law Jinny Moore, both of Lancaster; and his seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Near the end of June, he earthly remains will be laid to rest between his first wife and youngest son during a family graveside service in Maplewood Cemetery, New Lexington.
Barr-Price.com, (803) 356-4411
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 2, 2019