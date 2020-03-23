|
|
Kenny Lee Wright, 61 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Pickering House surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of New Life Christian Center.
He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Tammy; two sons, Justin (Amanda) of North Carolina and Jordan (Ashley) of South Carolina; four grandsons, Brennan, Blake, Brayden, Carson, and soon to be fifth grandson, Jacob. He loved being their Papa. Father and step-mother, Calvin and Gladys of Lancaster; brothers, Mike (Phyllis) of Texas, Tim (Ronda) of Carroll, John (Kathy) of Lancaster, Phil (Nikita) of Sugar Grove; one sister, Rebekah (Dwight) of Wisconsin; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Wilkes Wright; very dear cousin, Buddy Wright; father and mother-in-law Roland and Pearl Williams.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Funeral Service will be held by the family. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in the memory of Kenny. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020