Kent Moore
Centerville - Gregory Kent Moore, 68, of Centerville, Ohio died April 18. 2019 in Astoria Place, Barnesville, Ohio.
He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 21, 1951, a son of Warner R. Moore and the late Velma L. Gregg Moore.
Kent retired after working for 37 years with A.T. & T., he served on Lancaster City Council and later worked for Senator Rob Portman. Also, he was the former Republican Party Chairman for Fairfield and Belmont Counties. He was a member of Harbor of Hope Assembly of God in St. Clairsville. Kent had a passion for cars and enjoyed working on the farm and most importantly spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his father, Warner (Patricia) Moore of Centerville, are his loving wife of 47 years, Pamela J. Marling Moore; his two sons, Brian K. (Leslie) Moore of Dublin, Ohio and Chad M. (Angie) Moore of Centerville; two brothers, Jonathan (Phyllis) Moore of Canal Winchester, Ohio and David (Stephanie) of Atlanta, Georgia; and six grandchildren, Grace and Silas Moore and Zach, Nick, Mason and Addie Moore.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dean Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Centerville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Amedisys Foundation, 51271 National Rd. Suite 1, St. Clairsville, OH 43950.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019