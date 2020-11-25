1/1
Kermit Richard Kemmerer
Kermit Richard Kemmerer

Lancaster - Kermit Kemmerer, 83, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was the eldest child of fourteen born on August 28, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of Richard Dwight Sr. and Dorothy Fern (Holcomb) Kemmerer. He was a 1955 graduate of Fairfield Union High School and retired from United McGill. Kermit was an avid farmer with a passion for 4-H and served many years on the Fairfield Union High School schoolboard.

Kermit was married to Nancy (Tiller) Kemmerer for 39 years until her passing in 1995. Kermit and Nancy raised 3 children, Todd, Kevin and Darla (Sipolt). He is survived by current wife, Joanne and two children Tammy (Fisher) Acker and Steven Toth. Kermit is also survived by siblings Janet, Larry, Russ, Ken, Jon, Marvin, Joe, Bob, Randy, Robin and Cindy; 9 grandchildren, Janeen (Thompson), Anne (Boucher), David and Amanda Lane, Kristine, Steve, Emily, Lauren and Aaron, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, sister Rita Riencheld and brother Richard (Ric).

A private family viewing will be held on Friday, November 27th at Halteman Fett & Dyer Funeral Home from 3pm to 5pm. A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 11am at Hampson Cemetery, Pleasantville.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

0 entries
