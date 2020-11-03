Kevan Joos
Logan - Kevan David Joos, 68, of Logan passed away on Sunday, November, 1, 2020 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH. He was born on July 28, 1952, son of Louis and Virginia Joos, Lancaster, OH.
Kevan is survived by his brothers, Marc Joos of Carroll, OH, and Eric Joos of Prescott, AZ. sisters, Lu Anne Deeds of Fate, TX, Shelley (Jim) Halfpenny of Center Barnstead, NH, Krista Kennedy of Fairborn, OH and Joanie (Kenny) Dooley of Grove City, OH, many nieces and nephews, best friend Phil (Scarlet) Fox, and a special thanks to his friend Mary Catherine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis J. and Virginia L. (Staley) Joos and sisters Carol Joos and Susan Joos-Salmond, and brother Christopher Brett Joos.
Kevan was a graduate of Lancaster High School Class of 1971. He was a member of the K of C, Eagles and the Moose. Kevan was a partner with his father Louis Joos at the Joos Dairy Farm prior to becoming a cross country driver for Preston Inc. for 20 years.
Family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Sheridan Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 9, at Sheridan Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
