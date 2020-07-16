Kevan Lineberger
Lancaster - Kevan Lineberger, husband, father, grandfather "Poppy", son, brother, and friend, died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born June 30, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cathy; father, Henry Ivan; brother, Craig, father-in-law Robert Flowers; and granddaughter, Amelia. Kevan is survived by daughters Jessica (Matt) Studebaker of Worthington and Janice (Jason) Zielinski of Blacklick; son Jared (Marilyn) of Lancaster; grandchildren Harper Marie, Emerson Rex, Scarlet Catherine, Jonathan Matthew, Leo Henry, Nicholas Allen, and AnnMarie Rose; mother Miriam Lineberger and mother-in-law Ann Flowers, both of Lancaster; sister, Laura Lineberger (Beth Lauriat) and brother John Lineberger (Jeff Sponaugle), both living in the DC area; and dear friend Laura Shick of Powell.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Ohio, Kevan was a 1972 graduate of Lancaster High School and a 1976 graduate of The Ohio State University. He bought Henry's Feed Mill at the young age of 24 and successfully grew and diversified his business over the years to include publishing, rental properties, agriculture, and wholesaling. He was passionate about his business and the personal and professional success of those he loved. He was a voracious reader with a vocabulary as wide as his smile.
His easy and perpetual presence will be missed by many, mostly his children and grandchildren, who rarely went a day without a FaceTime call.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a private service will be conducted the following day. We will be following social distancing and health protocol and require masks.
As we assume would be Kevan's wishes, in lieu of flowers please contact Adam Custer at adam.custer@edwardjones.com to make a donation to the grandchildren's 529 college accounts. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
