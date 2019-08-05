|
|
Kevin D. Miller
Lancaster - Kevin D. Miller, 64 of Lancaster passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born July 15, 1955 to the late Cecil and Eileen (Coakley) Miller. He was a 1973 graduate of Fairfield Union High School and business graduate of Ohio University. His career began at the State of Ohio Auditors office, then he served as Treasurer/CFO for Fairfield Union School District and was the third and longest serving treasurer for the district.
Kevin is a member of the Ohio School Board Association, Ohio Association of School Business Officials and an active member in the South-Central Ohio Insurance Consortium. He is a Master Mason of the Scottish Rite and a member of Grace United Church of Christ.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sherri (Leith) Miller; children Scott Miller and Kara (Scott) Arms; grand-daughters Korynn and Reagan Arms; sister M. Sue (John) Tooil; brother Cecil M. Miller and other loving family members and friends and his beloved dog Sophie.
Visiting hours with the family will be from 1PM-4PM and 5PM-8PM Tuesday, August 6 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. The Rushville Masonic Lodge #211 will conduct services at 7:30PM.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 7th at 12PM, with visitation ONE HOUR prior at Grace United Church of Christ with Pastor Bob Tussing officiating. Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery with a meal and celebration of Kevin's life to be held at Fairfield Union High School.
In lieu of flowers the family has set up the Kevin Miller Scholarship Fund and donations should be made to Fairfield Union School District, c/o Chad Belville, 6417 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road NE, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with memo Kevin Miller Scholarship.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019