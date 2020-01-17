|
Kevin Hudnall
My brother, Kevin Hudnall, age 60 (August 16,1959) passed away peacefully at the Pickering House January 4, 2020.
Once a record setting track/cross country athlete, talented drummer and painter. His goals and desires changed as the disease Addiction invaded this delightful soul.
Addiction affects many lives and families. It is a horrible disease. Even if they choose not to get treatment, love yourself enough to seek help through counseling or Al-Anon (in person meetings, online meetings and reading material). Trust me, IT Helps!
My heart is broken and a hole in my soul. As I know many of you will miss him also, please feel to contact me, Shelly, at 740-653-0005. If you have any questions or wish to be on the contact list for a service to be set at a later date.
Donations towards his final expenses accepted at PayPal [email protected]
Sending you all love, hugs, peace and healing!
Sincerely, Shelly Hudnall
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020