1/
Kimberly J. Keyes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly J. Keyes

Lancaster - Kimberly J. Keyes, 70, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday, October 26th, 2020 at OSU James Wexner Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Kimberly was retired from AEP where she worked as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and always had a smile for everyone.

She is survived by her daughter, Jaime (Andy) Whisman of Amanda, Oh; grandchildren, Cora Lutz (Collin Hartley) of Circleville, Oh and Gage Lutz (Carrie Shaffer) of Amanda, Oh; brother, James Holcomb of Circleville, Oh; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Kathryn Holcomb of Lancaster, Ohio.

A funeral service will take place at 3 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Caring Cremation is to follow. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of service on Monday. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, OH on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 PM.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved