Kimberly J. Keyes
Lancaster - Kimberly J. Keyes, 70, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday, October 26th, 2020 at OSU James Wexner Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Kimberly was retired from AEP where she worked as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and always had a smile for everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Jaime (Andy) Whisman of Amanda, Oh; grandchildren, Cora Lutz (Collin Hartley) of Circleville, Oh and Gage Lutz (Carrie Shaffer) of Amanda, Oh; brother, James Holcomb of Circleville, Oh; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Kathryn Holcomb of Lancaster, Ohio.
A funeral service will take place at 3 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Caring Cremation is to follow. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of service on Monday. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, OH on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 PM.
To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.