Kimberly Poston-Curtis
Lancaster - Kimberly Poston-Curtis, age 51, passed away on October 29th, 2020 at 2:00am at her home in Lancaster, after a long fought battle with ALS.
She was born on July 8th, 1969 in Lancaster, Ohio to Howard and Rebecca Poston. She was a graduate of Berne Union High School, Class of 1987. She earned her Associates Degree at Ohio University to become a Certified Medical Assistant. She was passionate about her career as a nursing aide at Bickford Assisted Living in Lancaster, prior to her diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease in late 2017.
She endured a 3 year battle with ALS, during which time she was cared for by her husband Dwaine Curtis and her friend since the third grade, Roxy Jenkins, who served as her hospice home health aide until her death. She is survived by her loving husband Dwaine, her son Trevor (Micah) Curtis, her life-long best friend Roxy (Terry) Jenkins, her sister Betty Poston, her sister Penny Poston, her brother Howard (Leann) Poston, stepson Matt (Kari) Curtis, stepdaughter Audra (Aaron) Carpenter, and step daughter Jen (Casey) Stein. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, and her brothers Wayne and Steve (Eva) Poston.
Kim enjoyed reading, spending time with Dwaine, Trevor and their pets at home, and helping anyone and everyone whenever she could. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend until her passing and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The Curtis family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations to Kim's expense account at Sheridan Funeral Home in Lancaster, Ohio be made and are deeply appreciated. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
