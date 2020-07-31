Kirk Willis

1/1
Lancaster - Kirk R. Willis, age 54, of Lancaster passed away accidently as a result of doing what he loved to do.

Survived by his wife, Valerie; sons, Andrew and Aaron of Lancaster; grandson, Jackson Willis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Judith Willis and sister, Robyn Willis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 3rd at 8 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. A visitation will be held from 6PM-8Pm on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in Kirk's memory.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
