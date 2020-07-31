Kirk Willis
Lancaster - Kirk R. Willis, age 54, of Lancaster passed away accidently as a result of doing what he loved to do.
Survived by his wife, Valerie; sons, Andrew and Aaron of Lancaster; grandson, Jackson Willis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Judith Willis and sister, Robyn Willis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 3rd at 8 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. A visitation will be held from 6PM-8Pm on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association
in Kirk's memory.