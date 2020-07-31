1/1
Kirk Willis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk Willis

Lancaster - Kirk R. Willis, age 54, of Lancaster passed away accidently as a result of doing what he loved to do.

Survived by his wife, Valerie; sons, Andrew and Aaron of Lancaster; grandson, Jackson Willis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Judith Willis and sister, Robyn Willis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 3rd at 8 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. A visitation will be held from 6PM-8Pm on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in Kirk's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
I lost touch with Kirk for several years, but was able to get back in touch about two years ago. I talked to him on his birthday in June and I'm so glad we connected again.
Teresa Willis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved