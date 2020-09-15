Kris Hoy
Lancaster - Kris M. Hoy, 67, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 20, 1953 in Columbus to the late Gene and Mildred (Crist) Hoy. Kris served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was a retired carpenter. Kris loved the outdoors, he enjoyed traveling with his family, and riding his Harley.
Kris is survived by his son Aaron (Hannah) Hoy, son Ryan (Erin) Spires: grandson Thomas Radcliff-Hoy; sister Fran (Wince) Hale; niece Kristi (Kenny) Conaway: great niece Kierstin Conaway; best friend Jeff Koska; beloved cats Waylon and Tigger. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jayden Spires and his parents.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Kris's memory to any Veteran's organization. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.