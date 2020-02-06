|
Kris Wallace
Pleasantville - Kris Wallace, 58 of Pleasantville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020 after a brief illness.
Kris was born on August 28, 1961 to Myron and Joan (VanPerson) Wallace. On May 15, 2002 he married Eva (Corie) Hardwick -Wallace with whom he has one son, Braden Wallace.
Kris Wallace worked as a Fairfield County Sheriff's Deputy and 911 Dispatcher for over 20 years. Kris loved music and running lights and sound for performers and his church, a passion he has handed down to his son.
He is survived by his wife, Eva (Corie); son, Braden; sister, Trudi (Floyd) Peck; brother, Randy Wallace; as well as, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kris is preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Joan Wallace.
Remembering how Kris could make us laugh will keep him close to our hearts!
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a February 8, 2020 at Lancaster Baptist Church, 2572 Setter Ct. NW, Lancaster, Ohio 43140. Memorial Service will follow visitation at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lancaster Baptist church for family to cover expenses for services and for Braden's future needs.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020