Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lancaster Baptist Church,
2572 Setter Ct. NW,
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Lancaster Baptist Church
2572 Setter Ct. NW,
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kris Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kris Wallace


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kris Wallace Obituary
Kris Wallace

Pleasantville - Kris Wallace, 58 of Pleasantville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020 after a brief illness.

Kris was born on August 28, 1961 to Myron and Joan (VanPerson) Wallace. On May 15, 2002 he married Eva (Corie) Hardwick -Wallace with whom he has one son, Braden Wallace.

Kris Wallace worked as a Fairfield County Sheriff's Deputy and 911 Dispatcher for over 20 years. Kris loved music and running lights and sound for performers and his church, a passion he has handed down to his son.

He is survived by his wife, Eva (Corie); son, Braden; sister, Trudi (Floyd) Peck; brother, Randy Wallace; as well as, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kris is preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Joan Wallace.

Remembering how Kris could make us laugh will keep him close to our hearts!

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a February 8, 2020 at Lancaster Baptist Church, 2572 Setter Ct. NW, Lancaster, Ohio 43140. Memorial Service will follow visitation at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lancaster Baptist church for family to cover expenses for services and for Braden's future needs.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -