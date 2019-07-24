|
Kyle "KJ" Souders
LANCASTER - Kyle "KJ" Souders 42 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School Class of 1995. He loved music, playing golf and for being standup comedian. He was free spirit, an adventurer and loved to play chess.
Kyle is survived by his mother, Bobbie Black of Lancaster, Ohio; sisters, Tami Eslich of Lancaster, Ohio and Taylor (Sean) Osborn of Michigan; brother, Gary (Stacy) Souders, III of Lancaster, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Sydni Eslich, Devon Souders, Kiersten Souders, Connor Souders; grandparents, Bob and Shirley Black; aunts and uncles, Tom (Donna) Black, Becky (Keith) Jones, Jamie (Laurie) Black, Bill (Amy) Black, Mike (Peggy) Griffin, Chris (Holly) Griffin, Rick (Lori) Griffin, Robert (Sherry) Souders, John Souders and Ron Souders; cousins, Ray (Lara) Black, Melissa (Jimmy) Pinel, Beth (Aaron) Songer, Karrie Kosch, Josh Jones, Collin Black, Corey (Kaylie) Black, Cody Black, Kendall Black, Kelli Griffin, Michelle (Jon) Winner, Ryan Griffin, Katie (Justin) Bruce, Maria (Paris) English, Diana (Chris) Galadyk, DJ Griffin, Andrew Griffin, David Griffin, Kevin Souders, Johnny Souders, Wendy Souders, and Brandy Hupp; long time love, Daria of San Francisco; too many friends to mention; feline companions, Jonsey and Prince and canine companion, Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Souders, grandparents, Mary Lou Black, John and Doris Souders, Sr., nephew, Seth Eslich, and aunt Toni Souders.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® has taken place. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Souder's family c/o the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 24, 2019