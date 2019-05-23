|
L. Diane O'Harra
Lancaster - L. Diane Tarter O'Harra, 69, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born December 16, 1949 in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of Murrel "Mike" and Dorothy (Kellenbarger) Tarter. Diane was a 1968 graduate of Lancaster High School and was a member of New Life Church.
Diane is survived by her husband, Mike O'Harra, whom she married March 17, 2007; children, Ron (Gaye) O'Harra, Kimberly O'Harra Estes, Tony (Missy) Hedges, Mariah (Yves Charles) Thompson; 6 grandchildren, Angie, R.J., Thane, Jenna, Mira and Tylor; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Andie (John) DeCosta and Molly (Jerry) Johnston; sister-in-law, Marlene O'Harra; good friend, Barb Campbell; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Dorothy Baggerly; sister, Ginger Norton; brothers-in-law, Jim and Larry O'Harra; and best friend, Harriet Kellenbarger.
A time to visit with Diane's family will be Saturday, May 25th from Noon til 2 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Bremen. Contributions may be made in Diane's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 23, 2019