Resources
More Obituaries for L. Kanniard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Roger Kanniard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. Roger Kanniard Obituary
L. Roger Kanniard

LANCASTER - L. Roger Kanniard, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Pickering House.

Roger was a loving father and grandfather, who will be missed by his sons, Michael Todd Kanniard and Loran Greg (Debra) Kanniard; grandchildren, Tyler Kanniard, Emily (Justin) Irvin, and Jennifer (Jay) Eason; and siblings, Charlotte Life, Tom Kanniard, Hazel Farley, and Frances Howard.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Eva Kanniard; and brother, Larry Kanniard.

Caring Cremation through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Donations may be made in memory of Roger to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.