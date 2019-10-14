|
L. Roger Kanniard
LANCASTER - L. Roger Kanniard, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Pickering House.
Roger was a loving father and grandfather, who will be missed by his sons, Michael Todd Kanniard and Loran Greg (Debra) Kanniard; grandchildren, Tyler Kanniard, Emily (Justin) Irvin, and Jennifer (Jay) Eason; and siblings, Charlotte Life, Tom Kanniard, Hazel Farley, and Frances Howard.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Eva Kanniard; and brother, Larry Kanniard.
Caring Cremation through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Donations may be made in memory of Roger to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019