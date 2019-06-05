|
|
L. Tod Schlosser
formerly of Lancaster - L. Tod Schlosser, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away May 15, 2019. He was a 1977 graduate of Lancaster High School. Tod was also a graduate of Ohio University and Capital Law School. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruthe Schlosser. He is survived by his father Larry Schlosser, sister Kim (Mark) McFadden, brother Ray (Kendall) Schlosser, and 5 nieces and nephews. Tod was born Mar. 7, 1959. In 1968 the family moved overseas to New Delhi, India. This early exposure to different cultures fostered Tod's love of traveling. He would revisit New Delhi multiple times as an adult and visit many other countries around the world, especially in Asia. There will be a private burial at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 5, 2019