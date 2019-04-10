|
|
Lacey N. Ledoux
Lucasville - Lacey N. Ledoux, age 33, passed away on April 4, 2019 at her residence.
Lacey was born September 24, 1985 in Lancaster, Ohio to Dave Ledoux and Connie Hauck. She graduated in 2003 from Berne Union High School, she was a inducted into the athletic hall of fame for Berne Union High School, played golf and rugby in college, attended Muskingum College, and received a Master's Degree in Health Care Administration from Southern Ohio University.
Surviving are her wife Jordan Ledoux of Lancaster; mother Connie Morgan of Surgar Grove Ohio; stepfather Jeff Morgan of Logan Ohio; sister Myriah Morgan of Lancaster Ohio; brother Jacob (Emily) Morgan of Lancaster Ohio; nieces, Karlee Morgan, Olexa Morgan, and Taylor Morgan of Surgar Grove Ohio; nephew Gitch Morgan of Lancaster Ohio; many other aunts, uncles and cousins; grandmother Carolyn Ledoux of Mason Ohio; uncles, Alan and Kieth Ledoux of Lancaster Ohio; and father Dave Ledoux of Mason Ohio.
Lacey was preceded in death by grandparents Linda and Albert John Hauck Sr.; and grandfather William Ledoux.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00A.M., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Victory Hill Church in Carroll Ohio with Pastor Aaron Begley officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio at a later date.
Calling hours will be observed at 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00P.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019