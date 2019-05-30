Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:30 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
LANCASTER - Lanny E. Crist 77 of Lancaster, Ohio former resident of Springfield , Ohio died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Genesis Health Care in Somerset, Ohio.

He was owner of Spartan Machinery Co. and was a graduate of Millersport High School Class of 1960 and a graduate of Ohio University, Athens Class of 1966. He enjoyed cross stitching and collecting Disney Items.

Lanny is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Rick) Yates of Rushville, Ohio; grandson, Scott (Ashley) Yates; great grandchildren, Hannah and Halo; brother, Sam (Charlotte) Crist of Baltimore, Ohio and a nephew, Michael (Elizabeth) Crist of Thornville, Ohio

He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Woods-Crist and parents, Warren and Cynthia Crist.

Funeral service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 207 S. Main St. Baltimore, Ohio 43105 with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Ridge Cemetery, Perry County, Ohio. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, 65 E Columbus St., Thornville, OH 43076.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 30, 2019
