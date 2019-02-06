|
Larry Blosser
Lancaster - Larry E. Blosser, 77, of Lancaster, passed away Monday February 4, 2019 at his residence. Larry was born January 20, 1942 to the late Alonzo Blosser and Mary Marie Daubenmire Blosser. Larry retired from Anchor Hocking Corporation after 33 years. He was a member of Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, American Flint Glass Workers Union and Operator Local 144.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Blosser.
Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie H. (Arnett) Blosser and son, Scott Blosser.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Seevers officiating. Entombment will follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum, Rockbridge. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019