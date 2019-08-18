|
|
Larry Dyer
Lancaster - Larry Jay Dyer, 81, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born April 6, 1938 in Hocking County and was the son of the late Benjamin Newton and Mellie Irene (Sater) Dyer. Larry was an Air Force veteran and was retired from Ralston Foods in Lancaster.
He is survived by his son, Sam (Lesa) Dyer of Lancaster; grandsons, Sammy Dyer and Dylan Dyer; sisters, Jenene (Terry) Bope and Alice Boothe (Frank Pilarczyk) and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters.
A cremation has been handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home. No services will be observed.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylofuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019