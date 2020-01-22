|
|
Larry E. Shinn
LANCASTER - Larry E. Shinn 73 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was an industrial salesman for many years and a past president of the Lancaster Area Jaycees and F.O.E. Aries 2120. He was also an active member of the Lancaster Soap Box Derby, enjoyed Ohio State Football, Cleveland Browns Football, hunting, fishing, his family and playing the Ohio Lottery.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patti "Trish" Shinn; sons, Shawn (Marjorie) Shinn of Lancaster, Ohio and Eric "Tony" (Robin) Shinn of Canton, Ohio; daughter, Deborah "Debbie" (Marc) Henry of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Matt (Tayler) Shinn, Holly (Larry) Shinn, Ethan Henry, Nicholas Henry, Mike Capuano, Nick Capuano, Geno Capuano, Sierra Sanders, Justin Sanders, Azzy Sanders, and Jax Sanders; great grandchildren, Owen Shinn, Madison Smith, Scarlett Smith, Evie and Franki Capuano; brother, Jeffrey (Faith) Shinn of Rushville, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kim and Rick Barnhart, Bev Pompey all of Columbus, Ohio Jackie and Randy Hasson of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene S. Hasson Shinn, parents, Frank and Hester Shinn, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Terry and Rick Dupler.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Singh and staff, Holly Griffith of Oncology Navigator, Dr. Bruce and staff, Dr. Baker and staff, Fairfield Medical Center Nurses, and FairHoPe Hospice staff and a special thank you to Becky for their love and care of Larry.
Funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Caring Cremation® to follow. Friends may visit Friday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020