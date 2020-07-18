Larry Edward Culbertson Sr.
Lancaster - Larry Edward Culbertson Sr., 80, of Lancaster, passed away on July 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Rushville to the late Theodore and Ida Culbertson on May 8, 1940.
Larry was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed being able to camp, hunt, and fish. He was passionate about NASCAR, and enjoyed his job as a professional semi-truck driver-which he took great pride in. Larry loved his family with his heart and soul.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Culbertson; sons, Larry E. (Michelle) Culbertson Jr., Jack Manning Jr., and Troy (fiancé Tracie) Culbertson; daughter, Micki Manning; sisters, Norma Eveland and Shirley Ann Friend; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald, Lester, and Kenneth Culbertson; sisters, Pauline English and Kathleen Cordle; and his parents.
Caring Cremation has taken place, and family and friends may visit from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Burial will take place at West Rushville Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.
