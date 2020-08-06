1/
Larry Eugene Ward
Larry Eugene Ward

Lancaster - Larry Eugene Ward of Lancaster passed away August 6th, 2020 a Country Lane Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born on August 4th, 1954 to Thomas and Maxine (Hurst) Ward. Larry was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School, class of 1972. He was employed at Altens Foundry, McDonnel Douglas, Rockwell International, and Crown Cork and Seal. Larry had a love of country music that was handed down by his father. He sang for many years at the Paint Valley Jamboree in Bainbridge, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas F. Ward and nephew, Andrew S. Wyant.

He is survived by his son, James (Lea) Ward; daughter, Janelle (Kevin) Bigham; ex-spouse and the mother of his children, Cathy Dillon; mother, Maxine (Hurst) Ward; sisters, Linda (Steve) Wyant and Janet (Ben) Donahue; nieces, Nikki (David) Dennis, Jenni Donahue and Julie (Nick) Welsh; and his great nephew, Devin Dennis.

Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
