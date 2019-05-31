Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Larry Fosnaugh


1950 - 2019
Larry Fosnaugh Obituary
Larry Fosnaugh

Rushville - Larry E. Fosnaugh, age 69 of Rushville, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Crestview Manor in Lancaster. He was born May 14, 1950 in Lancaster, son of the late William G. and Dorothy (Henderly) Fosnaugh. He was a Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam and was retired from Anchor Hocking with 43 years of service; a member of Bible Baptist Church, Larry loved working on cars, fishing and photography.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kristy (Saunders) Fosnaugh; son, Daniel Fosnaugh; brothers, Gary Allen (Tracy), of Lancaster, Richard Dale (Kay), of Texas, Marion "Bill", of Lancaster, and Thomas Edward (Jacquitta), of Texas; many brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Fosnaugh; brother, Donald Fosnaugh.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Roy Maple officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund c/o Bible Baptist Church, 1395 Duffy Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 31, 2019
