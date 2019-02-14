|
Larry Gordon
Millersport - Larry R. Gordon, 63, of Millersport passed away on Sunday, Febraury 10, 2019 at the Genesis Homestead Center. He was born on December 8, 1955 in Lancaster to the Frederick J. and Ruth M. (Good) Gordon. Larry's passion was driving his semi-truck which he did for Warner Express for many years.
Larry is survived by his daughter Blair Gordon and her children Adriana, Mariela, and Athena; daughter Courtney Gordon and her children Braiden Burge and Keianna Brown; step children Eddie Ratliff, Danielle (Herb) Springston, Felecia (Yefri) Martinez, and Stanley Mason Jr.; many additional grandchildren, sisters Karen (Bob) Keigler, Diane (Walter Wiseman) Perry, Sharon Gordon, Brenda (Joe Caldwell) Williamson, brother Donald Gordon and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Gordon.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00AM on Saturday, Febraury 16, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Rockbridge. Visitation will be on Friday Febraury 15 from 5-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019