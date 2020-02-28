|
|
Larry L. McClurg
Larry L. McClurg, age 71, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Larry was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran, retired from Roadway Express, and was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church for 39 years. Larry was a friend to many and stranger to none.
Survived by a loving wife of 43 years, Pam (Clark); daughter Jessica (Chris) Wotruba; grandchildren Daley and Sawyer; fur baby Maddy; brother Joe (Jill); sister Judy Woods; brother-in-law Tim (Sondra) Clark; sister-in-law Cindy Justice; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents John and Dorothy; father and mother-in law Jim and Mary Ann Clark; sister and brother-in-law Linda and Bill Reliford; brothers-in-law Jimbo and Don Clark, Jody Justice; sister-in-law Lynn Clark.
Family will receive friends Monday 11 AM till 1 PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Burial Concord Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Don Wallick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020