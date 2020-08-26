1/
Larry L. Stalder
1943 - 2020
Larry L. Stalder

Lancaster - Larry L. Stalder, 77, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Arbors at Carroll. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on February 25, 1943 to the late Loyal and Thelma Stalder.

Larry married his beloved wife, Ruth Arlene Stalder on March 1, 1964. They had a long marriage, filled with love for 45 years. He loved spending time with friends and family, even through Facetime. Just the enjoyment of seeing his son, Chris Stalder when he called was enough. He would dress up in his best white polo shirt with stripes when Chris would Facetime him. Larry was a hard worker. He worked for the Anchor Hocking Glass Company as a shift supervisor for many years. Larry enjoyed puzzles and had interest in cars.

Larry is survived by his son, Christoper (Suzanne) Stalder of Willowick, Ohio; sisters, Patricia (Thomas) Garbrecht of Arbor Vitae,Wisconsin and Donna (Melvin) Buckingham of Newark, Ohio; sister-in-law, Deborah Sheets of Lancaster, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth A. Stalder and his parents.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at the EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 231 E. MULBERRY STREET, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Mark Raddatz officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church two hours prior to the service on Monday. Social distancing will be observed. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A live stream of the funeral will take place at the time of the service on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial gifts may be given to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:30 AM
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
AUG
31
Funeral service
12:30 PM
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
AUG
31
Funeral service
12:30 PM
A live stream of the funeral will take place at the time of the service on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
