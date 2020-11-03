Larry Lee Mattox
Lancaster - Larry Lee Mattox, age 77 of Lancaster, died Nov. 2, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 5, 1943 to the late Clarence and Irene Ebert Mattox in Lancaster. He served in the Ohio National Guard. He worked at Mattox Auto Parts and Paul's Used Cars, and he was a member of the Maple St. United Methodist Church. He was also a 1961 LHS graduate, a D.J. for WCVZ as Larry Lee, on "Gospel Ship", was a bookkeeper and lay speaker for his church, and he was a past member of the Model T Ford Club of America. Larry will be greatly missed for all he did an accomplished throughout his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Shirley Fleming Fox Mattox; step children, Alan Scott (Abby Martin-Fox) Fox, Sheldene (Cees) Lingerak, Timothy John (Kaye Montgomery) Fox, step grandchildren, Thomas (Staci), Ryan, Dylan, Sydney, and Hannah; three great grandchildren, Weston, Ella, and Aubi; siblings, Richard and Paul Mattox, Doris (Karl) DeRochets, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margie; and former wife, Jane.
A celebration of life service will take place on Friday at 1:00PM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call one and a half hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in Larry's name to Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling St. Lancaster, OH 43130.