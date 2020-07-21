1/1
Larry Miller
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Miller

Lancaster - J. Larry Miller, 77, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Larry was born on April 1, 1943 in Rutledge, Ohio to the late John and Gerry (Canter) Miller. He was a 1961 graduate of Pleasantview High School and went on to further his education at Arizona State University, first earning his Bachelor's Degree in education in 1967 then his Master's Degree in 1973. Larry earned his PHD from Bowling Green State University in 1987. He began his teaching career at Fowler Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona in 1967 and soon after became principal until 1984. He finished his career as Superintendent of Fairfield County Educational Service Center in 2013. Larry was an active member in Church of Good Hope, Faith Memorial Church and a member of Gideons. Larry was a man of great faith and a devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce (Gould) Miller; children, John (Lindsay) Miller, Chuck (Diana) Miller, Scott (Autumn) Miller, and Kristen Palonis; grandchildren, Brianna, Alexis, Emma, Ava and Allison Palonis, Mallory, Andrew and Ayrabella Miller.Visitation will be held Friday July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a yet to be determined date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Larry with our preschool programs at Lancaster City Schools. I send prayers of comfort to his family as all adjust to this new chapter.
Cathy Crawford
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Joyce broke my heart when I read about Larry. What a great man. Our condolences to you and your family.
Jack and Yvonne Jeffers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved