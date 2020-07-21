Larry Miller



Lancaster - J. Larry Miller, 77, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Larry was born on April 1, 1943 in Rutledge, Ohio to the late John and Gerry (Canter) Miller. He was a 1961 graduate of Pleasantview High School and went on to further his education at Arizona State University, first earning his Bachelor's Degree in education in 1967 then his Master's Degree in 1973. Larry earned his PHD from Bowling Green State University in 1987. He began his teaching career at Fowler Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona in 1967 and soon after became principal until 1984. He finished his career as Superintendent of Fairfield County Educational Service Center in 2013. Larry was an active member in Church of Good Hope, Faith Memorial Church and a member of Gideons. Larry was a man of great faith and a devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce (Gould) Miller; children, John (Lindsay) Miller, Chuck (Diana) Miller, Scott (Autumn) Miller, and Kristen Palonis; grandchildren, Brianna, Alexis, Emma, Ava and Allison Palonis, Mallory, Andrew and Ayrabella Miller.Visitation will be held Friday July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a yet to be determined date.









