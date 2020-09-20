1/1
Larry Miller
Larry Miller

Lancaster - Larry P. Miller, 69, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born on March 2, 1951 in Lancaster to the late Paul and Evelyn (Delong) Miller. Larry served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a machinist retiring after 30 years at General Motors.

Larry was a loving husband and father who cherished his grandchildren and had the ability to always make friends wherever he was. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Berne Twp. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid Ohio State Fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Susan E. (Roberts) Miller; sons Jeremy Miller, David (Aubree) Miller and Kevin (Alisha) Miller; grandchildren Beau, Macey and Cal Miller, Kennedy and Layton Miller; sister Ruth A. Linehan; brother-in-law Carl (Ruth) Roberts, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Phyllis (Jeanie) Azbell, father and mother-in-law Eugene and Alberta Roberts.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Berne Twp. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

