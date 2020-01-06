|
Larry Paul McKenzie
LANCASTER - Larry Paul McKenzie 81 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grant Medical Center.
He was born on September 14, 1938 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Ray and Dorotha Lea (Poling) McKenzie. He was a graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School. Larry was a retired foreman for Mid-West Fabricating with 49 years of service.
Larry was a member of Faith Memorial Church where he served as an usher and was a former bus driver at the church and board member at Faith Memorial Church and past board member of Maywood Mission. He participated in shoe boxes for Samaritan Purse and belonged to the FAIM group at church.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Larry is survived by his wife, Pat (Nutter) McKenzie who he married on January 19, 2008 in Lancaster; son, Brent (Rita) McKenzie of Lancaster, Ohio; daughter, Amy (Roy) Johnson of Amanda, Ohio; grandchildren, Ben and Will Johnson, Amanda, Jaden and Eliana McKenzie; step-daughters, Bev (John) Gosney, Candee (Ron) Edwards and Sandee (Greg) VanCuren all of Lancaster, Ohio; six step-grandchildren and nine step-great great grandchildren; brothers, James Ray (Joan) McKenzie of Tipp City, Ohio and Ronald Ira (Marilyn) McKenzie of Amanda, Ohio; sisters, Judy Lea (John) Ritchie and Twila K. Lutz all of Lancaster, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy (Tucker) McKenzie, parents and sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Donald Mack Timmons.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Faith Memorial Church with Pastor Jonathon Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may visit Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorial gifts may be given to Faith Memorial Church, 2610 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020