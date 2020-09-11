Larry Raymond Erwin
Lancaster - Larry Raymond Erwin, age 77, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on September 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Larry was born April 12, 1943 to the late Clyde and Gerline (Ruff) Erwin in Lancaster, OH. He was a US Army Veteran Sargent E5, referred to as "the Dad" of the troop. Larry is a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion, lifetime member of the Lancaster AMvets Post 1985 and an Active Voter. He received Special Commendations, NDSM, VSM,VCM 1 O/S BAR, EXP M16 and Armor Intel Specialist. Larry will be remembered as Papa and for his love of cars, collecting, a master trap shooter, professional cucumbers and onion maker, filet mignon(med. rare, a machinist and a perfectionist. He worked at Woolworth's, Anchor Hocking, Newark Air Force Base, retired from Anchor Hocking and US Army Publications Distribution Center in St. Louis, MO. He is survived by his loving daughter, Angela (Kyle) Erwin Lama, grandchildren, Landen and Lauren Lama; sisters, Lynn Francis, Pat Larabee and Peg (Bill) Fulk; brother, Steve (Bernadette) Erwin; several nieces and nephews; special friends and family, Sam Dyer, Matt Disbennet, Mandy Myers; and stepsons, Tom (Kathleen) Hartman and Todd Hartman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta (Rose) Erwin; stepson, Tim Hartman, and brother-in-law, John Francis. The family would like to especially thank the Pharmacy staff at Walmart, the FMC staff at River Valley Emergency Department and all his favorite local eatery's especially if he was particular a time or two. A Memorial Gathering will follow on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 4:00 PM with Pastor Kermit Welty officiating, at The Mill Event Center. Burial in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the American Heart Association
, Saint Jude Hospital or FairHoPe Hospice. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
.