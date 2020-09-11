1/
Larry Raymond Erwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Raymond Erwin

Lancaster - Larry Raymond Erwin, age 77, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on September 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Larry was born April 12, 1943 to the late Clyde and Gerline (Ruff) Erwin in Lancaster, OH. He was a US Army Veteran Sargent E5, referred to as "the Dad" of the troop. Larry is a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion, lifetime member of the Lancaster AMvets Post 1985 and an Active Voter. He received Special Commendations, NDSM, VSM,VCM 1 O/S BAR, EXP M16 and Armor Intel Specialist. Larry will be remembered as Papa and for his love of cars, collecting, a master trap shooter, professional cucumbers and onion maker, filet mignon(med. rare, a machinist and a perfectionist. He worked at Woolworth's, Anchor Hocking, Newark Air Force Base, retired from Anchor Hocking and US Army Publications Distribution Center in St. Louis, MO. He is survived by his loving daughter, Angela (Kyle) Erwin Lama, grandchildren, Landen and Lauren Lama; sisters, Lynn Francis, Pat Larabee and Peg (Bill) Fulk; brother, Steve (Bernadette) Erwin; several nieces and nephews; special friends and family, Sam Dyer, Matt Disbennet, Mandy Myers; and stepsons, Tom (Kathleen) Hartman and Todd Hartman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta (Rose) Erwin; stepson, Tim Hartman, and brother-in-law, John Francis. The family would like to especially thank the Pharmacy staff at Walmart, the FMC staff at River Valley Emergency Department and all his favorite local eatery's especially if he was particular a time or two. A Memorial Gathering will follow on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 4:00 PM with Pastor Kermit Welty officiating, at The Mill Event Center. Burial in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the American Heart Association, Saint Jude Hospital or FairHoPe Hospice. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg Reynoldsburg Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved