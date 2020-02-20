|
Larry Reynolds
Sugar Grove - Larry Wayne Reynolds, age 79, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home. He was born April 5, 1940 to the late Raymond and Helen (Lawrence) Reynolds in Lancaster. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School. He retired from Anchor Hocking Glass distribution center. He was an avid Hunter and Fisherman.
Larry is survived by his wife Rebecca (Kilkenny) Reynolds, children, Kim Timmerman of High Point, NC, Rodney R. Reynolds of Pensacola, FL; step-children, Ronald (Jodi) Michel, Kevin Michel and (John Barnett); 3 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Perry and Sally Swartz both of Lancaster; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Jeffrey Reynolds, grandson Austin, brother Jack Reynolds.
Friends may visit Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with funeral service at 4:00pm at Sheridan Funeral Home. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Metro Parks, Attn: Lynn Kruger, 1069 W. Main St., Westerville, Ohio 43081 or .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020