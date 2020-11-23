1/1
Larry Walters
Larry Walters

Chillicothe - Larry E. Walters, age 70 of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 22, 1950 in Fairfield County, son of the late Robert E. Walters Sr. and Evelyn V. (Denny) Reed, who survives. He was a graduate of Amanda Clearcreek, class of 1969. He was a brick mason and worked for Lowell Hammond for many years. He loved to fish, especially in the Boundary Waters. More than anything, Larry loved time spent with his family at his "home for wayward children."

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Reed, of Lancaster; wife Jenni Walters; daughter, Sarah K. Boyce, of Greensburg, PA; son, Jeremiah Walters, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Taylor, Aurora, Mia, and Mason; brother, Robert Walters, of Amanda; sisters, Linda (Roger) Barnes, of Amanda and Barbara Jean (Keith) Holland, of Amanda; sister-in-law, Becky Walters, of Chillicothe; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father; son, Michael Todhunter; brother, Dean Walters.

Cremation has been arranged in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Amanda Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
