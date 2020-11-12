1/
Launa Perron
Launa Perron

Lancaster - Launa Anna Jean Perron, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at her home in Lancaster. She was born May 10, 1933 in White Sulphur Springs, WV, the daughter of the late Carl Hunter and Anna (Hanson) Hoke.

Launa was a lifelong homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her husband to "their creek" in Idaho, camping and collecting angels.

She is survived by her family: her children Marshall Knapp, Ronnie (Etta) Paskins, Dale Paskins, Polly Hankison, Bobby Paskins, Sidney Butler and James Cartier; along with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her son Michael.

Due to COVID 19, there will be no services at this time. Honoring her wishes, she was cremated.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Launa and her family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to sign the guest book and leave a message of care or comfort for the family.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
