Laura A. McClurg, age 56 of Lancaster, died May 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on January 18, 1964 in Fond du Lac, WI to Thomas and Claire Geiger DeNell. Laura has always been such a caring, and kind-hearted individual. She always had a smile on her face, and truly saw the light in every situation. Her family meant more to her than anything in the world, and of course that family included her dog babies. If you were to ask Laura who her children were, she would most definitely respond with "Dana and Nick, and then Riley and Vader." Laura could brighten anyone's day as she always put everyone's well being before her own. She spent her life taking care of others, and making sure they knew what love truly was. Her love was strong for all things family, involving animals, and anything having to do with Wisconsin. She has left huge boots to fill, but her love was so great that her loved ones will always feel her with them wherever they go. May she Rest In Peace, and be the guardian angel she always been. We love you to the moon and back.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Mark McClurg; daughter, Dana (Derek Boyer) McClurg; son, Nicholas McClurg; mother, Claire DeNell; siblings, Linda (Mike Nofz) DeNell, Jeanne (Dave Bartels) Romback-Bartels, Lisa DeNell; neices and nephews, Aubrey Jeffers, Rhea (Corey) Jackson, Dale (Heather) Romback, Noah (Mary Cate) Nofz; and four legged friends, Riley and Vader.
Laura was preceded in death by her father, Thomas DeNell and four legged friend Mack.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Laura's name to Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Grandville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130 or the Lancaster Animal Clinic, 1311 River Valley Blvd, Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020