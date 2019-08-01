|
|
Laura Ann Williams Hammack
Lancaster - 1962-2019
Laura "Laurie" Hammack 56 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019
At Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 28, 1962 to parents David and Ruth Ann Williams. She graduated in 1981 from LHS.
Laura was a hairdresser for many years, manager at Fiesta Beauty Salon. Also worked at FMC and several doctors offices.
She was such a kind and loving person, loved her family and grandchildren so much.
Laura is survived by husband Rick Hammack; also her sons Aaron (Carrie) Hammack;
Kurtis Hammack, daughter Lindsay (Mike) Russell; grandsons Matthew and Luke Russell; granddaughter Charlotte Hammack. Sister Pam(Kevin) McCarty; niece Emily (Justin) Brady; nephew Zachary McCarty; great nephew Bennett Brady.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the Rising Park Shelter House from 5-8:30 pm.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019