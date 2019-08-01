Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Rising Park Shelter House
Laura Ann Williams Hammack

Laura Ann Williams Hammack

Lancaster - 1962-2019

Laura "Laurie" Hammack 56 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019

At Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 28, 1962 to parents David and Ruth Ann Williams. She graduated in 1981 from LHS.

Laura was a hairdresser for many years, manager at Fiesta Beauty Salon. Also worked at FMC and several doctors offices.

She was such a kind and loving person, loved her family and grandchildren so much.

Laura is survived by husband Rick Hammack; also her sons Aaron (Carrie) Hammack;

Kurtis Hammack, daughter Lindsay (Mike) Russell; grandsons Matthew and Luke Russell; granddaughter Charlotte Hammack. Sister Pam(Kevin) McCarty; niece Emily (Justin) Brady; nephew Zachary McCarty; great nephew Bennett Brady.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the Rising Park Shelter House from 5-8:30 pm.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
