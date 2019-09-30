|
|
Laura L. Hinton
Lancaster - Laura L. Hinton, 80, peacefully passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was affectionately known as "Lovely Laura Louise from Laurelville" and will be dearly missed.
Laura is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ned A. Hinton and their daughter, Teresa (Michael) Fosnaugh. She will also be fondly remembered by her brother, the Honorable Thomas Michael Rose (Terri) of Xenia, Ohio, her grandson, Shawn (Katie) Fosnaugh of Grandview Heights, Ohio, her granddaughter Jaymie (Kenny) Harlan of Pickerington, Ohio, and her great-granddaughter, Payton Rose Harlan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Rose.
Born in Circleville, Ohio, she grew up in Laurelville, Ohio. She attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio and graduated in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in education.
Laura was a dedicated school teacher for 35 years. She served 25 years in Lancaster City schools where she taught English. Proudly known as a stickler for proper punctuation and spelling, Laura truly loved her work and students. Later in life, Laura was honored to serve on the Board of Directors for the Vinton County National Bank.
One of Laura's greatest passions was travelling. Ned and Laura took trips at every opportunity, leading them all over the United States. From eating oysters in New Orleans to cruising in Alaska, Laura loved the adventure and making new friends. In addition to travel, Laura enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and playing the piano. She was an avid reader; you could often find her enjoying a history book or a novel by her favorite author, James Patterson. Laura was also a loyal Ohio State Buckeye football fan, who was known to attend all games with Ned and her Buckeye Booster Club friends.
The greatest moments of Laura's life were spent with her dear friends and adoring family. She was so proud of her daughter, loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and cherished the love and life created with her husband.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 AM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OH, 43130. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts can be made to FairHope Hospice or the First United Methodist Church.
To send and online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019