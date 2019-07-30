|
|
Lawrence Bishop
Thornville - A funeral mass for Lawrence Michael Bishop, 78, of Thornville, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Buckeye Lake, with Rev. Father William Hritsko as celebrant.
Larry passed away on Sunday July, 28, 2019, in Columbus, following a brief illness. He was born in New Lexington, on June 28, 1941, the son of the late William E. and Clara (Brattoli) Bishop. He attended grade school in Shawnee and was a graduate of Millersport H.S., and worked for the US Government for many years: first at N.A.S.A. in Cleveland, and then retiring from Newark A.F.B.
He was an active member of the community being involved with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Lakewood and Northwest Chapters of C.Y.O., and Young adults club. He enjoyed making things, woodworking, and remodeling. His great enjoyment was listening to music and his music collection of favorite songs from the 1950-1990's.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter Julie (Robyn) Bishop-Meinking, sisters Marilynne (Roland) Robinson and Brenda (Danny) Phillips, several nieces and nephews; along with his beloved canine friend "Phatty"
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jeremy Bishop in 2018.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 5133 Walnut Rd S.E., Buckeye Lake, Ohio 43008.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral Home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville, Vigil services will take place at 7:45 p.m.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Larry and his family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 30, 2019